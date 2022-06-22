It was a tough weekend on court for the Leeton-Whitton Crows when they played host to Wagga Tigers in the RFL Netball competition.
The Crows are still within the top five of the A grade competition despite falling to a 63-38 defeat at the hands of the second-placed Tigers side.
It's a tough couple of weeks for the Crows A graders as they will take on Griffith in the local derby after the bye, with the Swans also occupying a position in the top three.
It was another tough encounter for the for the A reserve side, who's hunt for their second win of the season will continue after they fell to a 53-41 defeat.
In positive signs for the Crows, the B graders were able to continue their undefeated start to the season to be one point clear at the top of the table after coming away with a 53-40 victory, while C grade are locked in a battle for second after they fell 35-26.
Finally, the under 17s were able to stay within striking distance of second with a 37-30 victory.
