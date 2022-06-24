Last month Whitton Rural Fire Brigade Captain Craig Kefford was presented with a brand-new fire truck for Whitton.
The Category seven Dual Cab Truck replaces an older truck that will be rotated onto another brigade in the district.
Advertisement
Whitton Murrami Public School will be hosting the Hunter School of Performing Arts at the end of the month. Arriving on Thursday June 30 , the students ranging from primary to Year 12 will be performing a variety of musical items commencing at 11am.
If you think you would enjoy this performance or would just like an opportunity to get out and socialise, everyone is invited to come along.
READ MORE
So, grab a friend or two and enjoy a trip out to Whitton. In the evening the older students will travel to Darlington Point to perform in an evening concert at the Darlington Point Services Club.
The younger students staying behind will enjoy a movie at the Hall with Whitton Murrami students. After an overnight stay, the Hunter School of Performing Arts students will be making a visit to Altina Wildlife Park.
The Rice Bowl Hotel is again holding a Camp Oven Cookoff competition on July 23, Contact the pub for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.