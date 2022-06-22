Both the Phantoms and Dianas will be hoping that this weekend's trip is less eventful than their home meeting with CSU Reddies.
In what was set to be the Phantoms first run as only a second-grade outfit in 2022, having pulled out of first grade, they never got a chance to take the field with CSU Reddies forfeiting the clash.
This meant that the Dianas were the only side in action last weekend at Leeton No 1 Oval, but even that didn't happen without a hitch.
En route to the ground, the bus carrying the CSU players broke down, leading to an hour delay to the start of play.
Once the game got underway, it was the Reddies who came away with a convincing 37-5 victory, with Elizabeth Munn getting over for the only points for the Dianas.
This weekend will be a test for both of the sides.
For the women's side, it will see them take on the second-placed Blacks side, who are coming into the game off the back of a commanding win over Albury last weekend, and they will be looking to carry that form on to stay within striking distance of CSU.
In the second grade clash, The Phantoms will go in search of their second win of the season against a Blacks side, hoping to close the gap on the top-two.
Action will get underway at Exies Oval with the second graders at 12.55pm.
