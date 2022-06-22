The Group 20 season has entered the halfway point, with Yanco-Wamoon still looking for their first victory of the season.
They will be looking to send a message early in the second half of the season when they play host to the Waratahs on Sunday at Yanco Sportsground.
The Yanco side held themselves to a good account in their last match against DPC Roosters and will be looking to use some of that confidence against the Waratahs this weekend.
The Griffith-based side is coming into the game off the back of a 50-30 win over TLU Sharks, so there is hope that the Hawks will be able to take advantage of any defensive fragility from the Waratahs as they hunt their first win.
The Hawks aren't quite out of the mathematic equation for a surprise return to finals football but will be more focused on lifting themselves off the bottom of the ladder before the season's end.
The first-grade game will kick off at around 2.35pm, with League Tag being played beforehand.
