The battle for second place will heat up this weekend when Leeton make the trip down Irrigation Way to take on the Black and Whites at Solar Mad Stadium.
The Greens have reached the halfway mark of the season in second place with one loss, while the Black and Whites are a further game behind the Greens.
Leeton coach Hayden Philp knows his side will be in for a different challenge in comparison to the round one clash between the two sides.
"They are going to be much improved from the first round with match fitness," he said.
"We are looking forward to the task, and they beat us over there last year, so there is a bit of motivation to try and knock them off this year."
The Greens have battled player availability this season, and this weekend looks set to be no different, with as many as three players set to miss the clash with the Panthers.
"Big Rhys Wilesmith might have a fractured bone in his hand, he is just waiting on results today (Wednesday)," he said.
"Ethan Haggerty strained his hamstring on the weekend and didn't train last night (Tuesday), so I assume he is going to have a week off, and Billy (Rabua) has over commitments."
Given that the game will be a battle in the forwards, the absence of Wilesmith will be felt if he is unable to take to the field on Sunday.
"He (Wilesmith) had a really good game last time against the Black and Whites, but it just gives another bloke a challenge to take that spot," he said.
"It is starting to get to the pointy end of the season where everyone is fighting for a spot."
Given the difficulty the Greens have had to deal with in terms of injuries, Philp is happy that his side has been able to secure a spot in the top three.
"Our goal was top three. We have won games where we have struggled with numbers, and it has been good to get away with two points," he said.
"We are happy with where we are sitting now, and hopefully, we can get everyone back on deck by the end of the season."
Philp felt the highlight from the Hay game was his side's ability to hold Hay scoreless and will be looking for a similar defensive effort this weekend.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
