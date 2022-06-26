Round one of Leeton Squash Clubs Winter competition kicked off last week with 56 players committing to the cold courts.
Monday night and the Bombers proved too strong for Powers, Brodie Lashbrook and Kian Henman recording solid wins. Miranda Tait had to work a bit harder for win, defeating Raith Henman 11-8,7-11,11-5,8-11,13-11.
The Suns defeated the Cats, Nic Croucamp, Brianna Gray-Mills and Jack Miller winning in long matches. New player Christopher Newman Started well in defeating Will Gray-Mills in a five setter.
The Saints had a clean sweep against the Bulldogs with wins going to Sean Ryan, Justin Mortlock, William Nardi and William Knight.
Tuesday night and Rabbitohs defeated the Cowboys with wins going to Cooper Boardman and Walter Asmus. Jack Miller won for his side by defeating his Mother 3-2.
Dragons defeated the Knights, Isabel Thompson defeated Trinity Patten-Taylor 9-11,12-10,9-11,11-8,11-7 to win the "Match of the Week".
The Raiders defeated the Warriors with Tony Naimo and Jack Oo winning their matches. Walter Asmus playing in his second match for the evening defeated Jacob Mills 4-11,7-11,11-6,11-5,13-11. Wednesday night saw the Swifts take care of the Magpies, Sean Ryan, Alayna Croucamp and John Saddler winning for the Swifts.
The Firebirds defeated the Vixens with Lizette Taylor-Gown and James Kelly scoring good wins. Brodie Lashbrook won for Vixens by defeating Gary Thompson in tough battle, Brodie winning 12-10,7-11,6-11,11-8,11-9. Fevers defeated the Giants with good wins going to Adrian Sheldrick, Brianna Gray-Mills and Ruby Miller.
