While the weather has cooled off there was still plenty of battles on the rinks at the Leeton and District Bowling Club.
The drawn winners Elaine Sullivan, Lorraine Messner, Mary Payten & Dian Colyer, defeated Lorraine Mullins, Jan Walker, Jan Fitzpatrick & Jan Carroll in a game of four's.
Sullivan's team got off to an early lead and were eleven shots ahead before Mullins team found their form to narrow the margin but were unable to close the gap losing 17/8.
During this game two resting touchers were achieved, one each going to Lorraine Messner & Jan Walker.
In a Game of Triples Patti Wakeman, Faye Harris & Marika Pete defeated Janet Bell, Joan Lloyd & Jean Leighton 12/9.
After the score being even on the fourth end, Wakeman's team managed to gain the lead and to stay in front, giving them a win by 3 shots.
Players please note that the starting time for social bowls, is now 10am until further notice.
