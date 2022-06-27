Leeton United has continued their undefeated start to the Pascoe Cup season with another commanding win, this time over Tolland at Mia Sportsground on Sunday.
Bailey Carlos had a day out in front of goal, scoring four goals in the 10-2 victory.
Michael Ciurleo found the back of the net twice, while Dan McKenzie, Luke Mandaglio and Anthony Trifogli rounded out the scoring.
The victory sees Leeton stay safely in second position with a five-point gap back to third place Lake Albert, while they are four points behind a Hanwood side who are yet to drop a point so far this season.
United and Hanwood are the only sides so far this season to remain undefeated after the first 10 rounds, and both have a game in hand pending the decision on the abandoned game between the pair last weekend.
