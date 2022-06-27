The Leeton Greens are now two wins behind the top of the table DPC Roosters after they fell to a 40-16 defeat at the hands of the Black and Whites on Sunday.
The Panthers were able to make a fast start, and after the Greens failed to deal with a Stephen Broome grubber, Eddie Tiaina dived on the loose ball to give his side the lead.
The momentum continued to roll the way of the Black and Whites, with Mosese Naliva barging his way over before Leeton put the kick-off out on the full, and the Panthers scored off the back of the penalty when Solo Toru got on the end of a Broome chip.
Leeton was able to pull a try back 10 minutes before halftime when Inia Mate barged his way over, but the Black and Whites took the ascendancy into the break after they capitalised on the Greens defence lapsing, thinking there had been a knock-on with Tiaina getting over in the corner to see his side leading 22-6 at the break.
The Panthers were making the Greens pay for every mistake, and Naliva got over for his second, but the Greens again hit back as off the back of some piggy-back penalties, Kirtis Fisher found his way over.
Tiaina turned supplier with as the Black and Whites looked to wrap the game up after he made a strong break down the left, Andrew Lavaka was able to step past the Leeton defence and give his side a 24-point advantage.
After running the ball on the final tackle, another piece of Broome brilliance saw the Panthers in again as a pass through his legs kept the ball moving, and Teei Piawi was able to push his way over.
The Greens scored a late consolidation try, and Mate was able to get over and reduce the final margin to 24 points.
Leeton coach Hayden Philp knows his side were their own worst enemies at stages.
"It's just a shame that we handed away that much ball to them and if I'm honest they should have scored more," he said.
"They scored of three pretty handy kicks from Stephen Broome. That's just lucky footy and they had their eyes up and were aware of that.
"We are a bit disappointed but we know we can do better. We just gave away that much ball and you can't win footy when you are doing that."
Philp thought his side were in a good position heading into the clash but weren't able to stop the charge from the Black and Whites once they got on the front foot.
"We were pretty confident that we would be able to beat them," he said.
"We knew that if we couldn't contain them in the first five minutes they would get their tails up."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
