After two weeks on the sideline, it was a tough return to action for the Phantoms fell to a 43-0 defeat to their arch rivals Griffith on Saturday.
It was a back and forth start to the game before the Blacks were able to make the most of a mistake from the Phantoms, as after a chip and chase, Naseri Taifai was able to get in under the posts.
The Blacks were able to pick up the momentum in the back end of the half, starting with a strip from Nate McGregor, and after a short pass, the Blacks were over again through Avealuga Maiava.
The home side continued their momentum as they were able to score another two tries before the break to take a 24-0 lead into halftime.
It was a fast start to the second half, with Ausage Faumui rising to reclaim the kickoff and, after making a break, passed off to see Viliame Ngu score the first points of the second half.
A chip and chase saw the Blacks in once more with Lindsay Maiava before the Phantoms were reduced to 14 players for the remainder of the game with a yellow card in the first 10 minutes.
The Blacks were able to capitalise on the numerical advantage, and they spread the ball across the field to send Ethan Cassidy scoring in the corner to wrap up the 43-0 victory.
Coach Quinton Longhurst felt that it was a performance that showed the side hadn't been on the park much in recent weeks with the general bye followed by a forfeit from their opponents last weekend.
"It was really good for the boys to get back out there," he said.
"They were probably a bit too relax and our cohesion wasn't there and we let ourselves down. You could tell that with the cohesion, the Deni boys haven't trained with us and you could really see that today."
Heading into the backend of the season, Longhurst just wants his side to work as a team.
"We just have to work together," he said.
"There are no individual efforts it's a team game and that is how we will get the points on the board.
"Every game will be tough for us, we just have to be prepared to adapt."
The Phantoms will return home this weekend where they will face a tough battle against Wagga City.
