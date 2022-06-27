Yanco-Wamoon has opened their account for the 2022 Group 20 first grade season, and they showed true character to get into that position.
The Hawks played host to Waratahs, who were sitting fourth heading into the weekend, and it was the visitors who were able to make a fast start.
Advertisement
The Waratahs raced out to a 20-0 with 35 minutes remaining before the Hawks started to find their footing in the game.
Harry Daudravuni got the first points on the board, and from there, the Hawks started to seize the momentum.
Trevor Dolan was next to cross before a double to Brayden Ingram before the Waratahs were able to hit back through Adam Twigg to take a four-point lead.
In the dying stages, Daudravuni was able to get his second of the game to see the Hawks take a 28-26 victory.
Coach Kane Hammond was thrilled with the character his side showed to fight back into the game.
"They got off to a really good start. We were down 20-0 with 35 minutes left," he said.
"The boys just used the wind to our advantage in the second half.
"The last 20 minutes, we played our best football all year."
RELATED
The Hawks coach knew the win wasn't too far away with the efforts they had been putting in at training, but it was a relief to finally break the duck.
"It is good to get a reward because we have been training really well for the last six weeks, and we just haven't quite got the results on the field to go with that," he said.
"It is nice to get a win to give the whole club a boost."
Hammond praised the work of Daudravuni along with Brayden Ingram while saying it was a case of being able to consistently complete sets that made the difference.
"They both had their best games for the club, I thought. They were absolutely outstanding," he said.
"Once we were able to hold onto the ball and able to complete our sets, we played some good footy.
"That was sort of the difference, we were just able to complete our sets in the last 20 minutes, and we showed discipline."
Advertisement
Yanco will look to maintain this momentum when they take on TLU Sharks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.