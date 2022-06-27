The Irrigator

Yanco-Wamoon open account with win over Waratahs in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 27 2022 - 2:07am, first published 1:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yanco-Wamoon has opened their account for the 2022 Group 20 first grade season, and they showed true character to get into that position.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.