The Leeton Greens' two-year unbeaten run in Group 20 League Tag has come to an end.
The Greens travelled to Griffith to take on the Black and Whites in the top-of-the-table clash, which lived up to all of the billing, with both sides battling for field position in the opening stages of the game.
The Panthers were gifted field position in the final five minutes of the first half after an accidental offside, but they were unable to capitalise, and the sides went in locked at 0-0.
The deadlock was finally broken with five minutes gone in the second half as after forcing a repeat set, Ash Penrith was able to get over from dummy half.
The Greens lost Grace Evans to an elbow injury in the process, but they were able to hit back quickly as Elli Gill and Jamie Taylor combined to see Gill get over and bring the scores back level.
With the scores locked at 4-4 with 10 minutes to go, Hollie Penrith made the most of field position to kick a field goal to give the Panthers a one-point advantage.
The lead was pushed to five points with six minutes remaining as Niumai Serukabaivata dived on her own grubber.
The Greens got a shot to potentially take the lead late, but the Panthers' defence was able to hold them out to take a 9-4 victory.
The defeat is the first for the Greens in the Group 20 competition since the 2019 grand final against Yanco-Wamoon and the first under the watch of coach Daniel Watt.
"I don't know how to handle that," he joked.
"I think the game will serve as a good lesson for our girls."
"Hopefully, we are able to focus on the positives and get back into training and get back to business. The Black and Whites are now the benchmark, and we have to get to that level.
"I think there will be some accountability learnt from this game and the realisation that it shows the importance of continued progression."
IT was a good weekend for Yanco-Wamoon, who was able to pick up their first win of the season after taking on Waratahs at Yanco Sportsground.
Jordyn Johnstone and Brittany Dolan were among the try scorers for the Hawks as they came away with a 24-4 victory over the Waratahs.
The victory also sees the Hawks rise off the bottom of the table for the first time this season.
The Greens will be looking to bounce back when they return home to take on the Yenda Blueheelers.
The Yenda side will be coming into the game off the back of an 18-4 defeat at the hands of West Wyalong.
The win for the Mallee Chicks means they are just a win behind the top two sides in the competition.
Yanco-Wamoon faces a tough test this weekend when they take on a TLU Sharks side who will be looking to rebound from a 22-20 loss over DPC Roosters.
The Sharks are currently a win outside of the top five.
