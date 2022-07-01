FOR some time, the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club was forced to scrimp and scrape in order to keep its doors open, but now the club is not only in a better financial position, it has a new project in mind.
The club has been steadily rebuilding in recent years thanks to the support of the community and staff.
With that in mind, the club has started fundraising efforts to purchase a lift for the facility, which would give all residents and visitors suitable access to the second level of the facility.
The second floor is where large functions and events can be held and is also where the club's restaurant is located.
Kicking the fundraising off is a Christmas in July mega raffle, which will be held on July 10 at the club from 1pm.
There's $1000 in prizes up-for-grabs and those who head along the day and buy a ticket or two will know their money is going to assist a worthy project.
The club will keep the festive theme going on July 23 at 7pm when it holds a Christman in July night out.
The event is perfect for all ages, business houses or those looking to inject some Christmas cheer into their lives during winter, explained club co-ordinator Tessa Hamilton.
"This is one of the major events we're having to fundraise for the lift ... it's something that has been needed for a very long time at the club," she said.
"We've got so much planned for the night. We'll have a delicious two-course meal by our new chefs here at the club, entertainment by Sharon Benjamin, the drawing of our 100-club, themed cocktails and more.
"There's an ugly Christmas jumper competition and we'll be raffling off a NSW State of Origin jumper."
Tickets are only $40 and are available at the club until the week prior to July 23.
