THE countdown to this year's Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton is well and truly on, meaning time is fast running out to secure tickets to the myriad events that are planned.
The three-day festival kicks off on Friday and runs right throughout the weekend.
There's everything from circus and dance workshops for children, storytime sessions, exhibitions and the Chelmsford Place Festival to a high rollers night, entertainment in The Parlour, events at the Whitton Malt House and much more.
With so much happening, festival organiser Suesann Vos said it was crucial residents and visitors spend the remaining days in the lead up to the event securing tickets to their chosen events.
"We don't want anyone to miss out," Mrs Vos said.
"There's definitely something for everyone. Some of the events are free, but the majority of them to require people to purchase a ticket (online) beforehand.
"We'd love to see as many people as possible at each of the events."
The jam-packed program also includes a soapbox derby, vintage car displays and markets as part of the Chelmsford Place Festival, there's also a Gatsby Cabaret Soiree, adults dance workshops, entertainment from the acclaimed Wild Tonics and Electro Swiggety.
Mrs Vos said the weekend was one big party not to be missed.
Already sold out is the Bloodshed at the Banquet at the Yanco Agricultural Institute and tickets are also very limited for the high tea at the same venue.
Tickets for all events are available by visiting leetonartdecofestival.com.au.
The full program for the festival is also available at that website.
Mrs Vos encouraged residents of all ages to get involved with the festival as it looks to continue building to become the country's biggest art deco annual celebration.
