The battle in the west in the Riverina Football League went right down to the wire at Exies Oval on Saturday.
The lead ebbed and flowed throughout the game, but the Griffith Swans were able to hold on to take a 10.11 (71) to 10.7 (67) victory over arch-rivals Leeton-Whitton.
The Crows were able to make a strong start to the game kicking the first two goals through Nathan Ryan and Angus Crelley before two in quick succession to Jimmy Nancarrow saw the Swans hit the front before the Crows hit back through Tom Handsaker to take a one-point lead into the first change.
Advertisement
It went goal-for-goal in the early stages of the second before the Crows were able to pile on the pressure, but the Swans weathered the storm and, with goals to James Girdler and Patrick Payne, saw the Swans leading by 10 at the main break.
The contest was brewing well with the sides trading goals with Payne being an instrument for the Swans, but goals to Josh Lanham and Tom Meline saw the margin at just six points heading into the final term.
The Crows pinned the ball in their forward fifty once again but were only able to bring one goal from their pressure, with Meline giving his side a three-point lead.
The Swans kicked seven straight points to take a four-point lead before Jay Summers kicked a major for the Swans to see them leading by 10 late in the game.
RELATED
Meline kicked his third to reduce the margin to four points, but the Swans were able to hold on to take only their second win of the year.
Crows coach Tom Groves felt his side was improving but still struggled to make the most of their hard work, especially at the start of the second and fourth quarters.
"We work hard to get the ball inside fifty, but we aren't finishing off our work," he said.
"They peppered us, but I thought we just lacked a little big of composure. We probably controlled the start of that quarter (fourth), but we lacked the polish to finish and kick those goals.
"It is a work in progress, and we are improving every week. We just have to make sure we fight it out until the very end, and we did."
The Crows will be sweating on the fitness of veteran midfielder Bryce O'Garey who picked up a hamstring injury but saw out the game.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.