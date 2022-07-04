LEETON United has recorded their first loss of the 2022 Football Wagga competition.
United traveled to Wagga on Sunday to take on the third-placed Lake Albert Sharks, but returned home with a 4-2 loss to their name.
The side had been expecting a tough match from the get-go and that is exactly what happened.
Previously Leeton United had recorded two draws, but no losses this season.
Co-coach Rhys Jones said the game was definitely not United's best performance.
"The first half was probably the worst we have played all season," Jones said.
"Credit to Lake Albert, they came out with a game plan and we allowed them to execute it.
"They (Lake Albert) were far better than us. The boys know that. They were all pretty annoyed after the game and they are adamant they won't be letting that happen again."
Two goals in the opening 10 minutes put the Sharks in the box seat and they went on with the job to record the 4-2 win.
Fred Gardner and Bailey Carlos scored one apiece for Leeton, who now sit just two points ahead of Lake Albert, with the Hanwood abandoned game still to be determined.
This weekend had been set aside for games that had been washed out earlier in the season and may have possibly provided the time for the abandoned game against Hanwood.
However, it is looking like the weekend will instead be a general bye with a decision on the match pending and there have been no washed out matches that need re-playing.
Jones has given his troops Tuesday night off from training, but players will return for Thursday's session.
He said plenty of lessons could be learned from Sunday's game.
Jones also praised Danyon Arnold for his efforts against the Sharks, saying he was the stand out player on the day for Leeton.
"I'm still confident we are a good side and hopeful we will finish in the top two," Jones said.
"That continues to be our goal.
"Danyon Arnold was outstanding. He was a very deserving man-of-the-match."
