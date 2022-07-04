THE match-of-the-week in the Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition was between two up and coming juniors.
Ruby Miller won the crucial points to defeat Brendon Looby 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 13-15, 12-10.
In Monday's competition Callum Ryan won a close five game match against Nick Croucamp and Brodie Lashbrook edged out Justin Mortlock 8-11, 12-10, 13-11, 11-9.
Will Knight beat Kian Henman 3-1 and Miranda Tait defeated Ondria Miller by the same margin.
Katie McAliece won the fourth game 12-10 to edge out Chris Newman and Ian Draper and Andre Holtzhausen had their regular close match with Draper winning on this occasion when he took the fourth game 11-9.
Victories went to Will Gray-Mills, Jack Miller, Will Rawle, Brent Lister, Jackson Bullivant and Bryan Shepley.
On Tuesday Ondria Miller won the first two games against Hayden Farrugia but Farrugia recovered to win the next two games.
Miller claimed the win by taking the deciding game 11-7. Little separates Cooper Boardman and Jacob Harrison who are in the top grade.
Their match went to five games (again) - Boardman triumphed by taking the fifth game 11-8.
Dion DeMamiel scored a 3-1 over Brian O'Leary and Jack Miller also won 3-1 against Charmaine Lee.
In other matches Trinity Patten-Taylor, Brad Woolner, Jack Oo, Isabel Thompson and Walter Asmus were victorious.
Wednesday's competition saw Lizette Taylor-Gown edge out John Saddler 3-2.
Callum Ryan had his second win for the week when he finished strongly to down Col Thompson in five.
Sean Ryan had a 3-1 win over David Cross and James Kelly defeated Finley Sales by the same margin.
Alayna Croucamp had a good night beating Zac Fairweather 3-1 and Gary Thompson 3-0.
In other matches that went to four games Adrian Sheldrick defeated Dawid Croucamp and Narelle Ryan beat Dom Fiumara.
Winners in other matches were Brianna Gray-Mills, Kathryn Bechaz and Evan Hookway.
