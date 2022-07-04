The Irrigator

Leeton squash competition's match-of-the-week between young up and comers

By The Irrigator
Updated July 4 2022 - 12:06am, first published 12:00am
SKILL SET: Alec Tait plays a forehand shot with Walter Asmus well positioned to make the return. Asmus went on to win. Photo: Supplied

THE match-of-the-week in the Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition was between two up and coming juniors.

