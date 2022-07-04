Leeton Greens responded in a big way following a defeat last weekend with a 42-8 victory over Yenda on Sunday.
The home side was able to make a perfect start with Brayden Scarr getting over within the opening set, but it was short-lived with Zack Starr getting over three minutes later for the Blueheelers.
Cameron Breust restored the Leeton advantage, while a try from George Broome saw the Greens head into the break with a 14-4 lead.
It was another fast start for the Greens, with coach Hayden Philp getting over three minutes after the halftime, but again the Blueheelers were able to answer with Starr scoring his second.
Bruest was able to get over for his second and was followed over by Billy Rabua before Inia Mate, and Andriu Tagilala put the icing on the cake and secured the 34-point win.
Philp was pleased to see his side able to hit the ground running after a tough defeat at the hands of the Black and Whites last weekend.
"We knew we could do it we just held onto the ball a little bit more, we still made a few errors, but it was definitely more invested in defence and more pride on our line," he said.
"It was a tough game we just took more advantage of when we had the ball on our line. It probably just came down to our defence on our line. We forced a lot of errors and were able to hold them out."
The Leeton coach was full of praise for his fullback, who has made a strong return from injury over the last couple of weeks.
"Our halves were good, but I thought Kirtis Fisher at the back was awesome," he said.
"He had a tough day with them putting up some pretty high bombs, but he handled himself really well.
"It's great to have him back, and he is only improving each week, and he has only been back from injury for two games, so he is only going to get better."
With the game all but put to bed early, it gave the Greens the chance to give Cameron Bruest, who has been nursing a groin complaint and Brayden Scarr, who was returning from injury, an early shower as a precaution.
Leeton will be looking to head into the bye with another strong performance against West Wyalong.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
