Yanco-Wamoon has given themselves breathing room from the dreaded wooden spoon after picking up their second straight victory.
The Hawks played host to the side they are battling at the bottom of the table, with both sides knowing how vital the points could prove at the end of the season.
Advertisement
Harry Daudravuni had yet another strong game for the Hawks as he looks to be building as the barometer of the side, when the powerful winger gets moving, he is difficult to stop as he got over for two tries.
Paul Ta'arvo was also strong in the middle of the field as he got over for two tries and got through a mountain of work as part of the forward pack.
Dylan Ingram, Talaleleli Faoa and Sairusi Vakalalavanua scored the remaining tries for the Hawks to help their side come away with a 40-32 victory.
RELATED
The Hawks will be hoping they can maintain the positive trajectory the club has found in recent weeks with the two wins at home when they hit the road this weekend to take on Hay.
The Magpies are just ahead of the Hawks on the ladder and will be looking to rebound from a defeat to DPC Roosters in Carrathool.
With seven rounds to go, a win against Hay would keep the Hawks in mathematical contention for a finals spot, but they would need other results to fall their way.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.