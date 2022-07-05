Leeton Greens were able to rebound from their first defeat in two years with a shutout victory over Yenda at Leeton No 1 Oval.
The Greens were able to make a strong start with two tries in the opening 10 minutes, including one to Elli Gill. Gabrielle McGregor crossed five minutes later to see the Greens take a 16-0 lead into halftime.
Jessica Borgese scored the only points of the second half when she found her way over five minutes into the second half to wrap up the 20-point win.
The Greens still sit in second place with their nearest rivals, the Black and Whites. increasing their lead on point differential to 96 points after they picked up 60-0 win over Waratahs.
The Panthers started to get a roll on from there as Bree Coelli sent Misiloi through before she returned the favour to see Madison Coelli through after she juggled the ball.
Misiloi was then able to score her second of the game, to bring her total for the season to 22, while Lara Rossetto got over right before halftime to see the Panthers leading 26-0 at the break.
Bree Coelli scored her second soon after halftime before Misiloi played the role of playmaker once more, this time to send Moerai Makonia over.
Madison Coelli and Rossetto were able to score their second of the day before Grace Frazer found her way over the line to push the margin out to fifty points.Nikita Sutton pushed the lead out to 56 before Bree Coelli scored her third of the match to secure the mercy-rule victory with three minutes remaining.
There is a battle unfolding for the final spot in the top five, with DPC Roosters, Yenda and TLU Sharks all locked on 10 points.
The Sharks were able to maintain their position in fifth with a 26-6 win over Yanco-Wamoon with Jordyn Johnstone scoring the Hawks only try.
Meanwhile, the Roosters were able to take points off a side in front of them with a 24-10 win over Hay.
The Greens will look to continue their momentum when they take on West Wyalong while Yanco-Wamoon will make the trip to take on the Hay Magpies.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
