The Irrigator

Leeton take victory over Yenda in Group 20 league tag

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 5 2022 - 3:38am, first published 2:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton Greens were able to rebound from their first defeat in two years with a shutout victory over Yenda at Leeton No 1 Oval.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.