Barellan's Junior State Titles sides have had the competition taken out of their hands once more.
It is the third straight year, first two due to COVID, that the event has been cancelled with Sydney's wet weather forcing the hand of Netball NSW on Monday.
While play, for the most part, was able to be completed on day one, a decision was made to cancel games on day two (Sunday) with a risk assessment to take place on the morning of day three (Monday) to see if the competition could go ahead.
A full assessment was carried out by staff, umpires and safety officers at both venues in Penrith and Baulkham Hills, and due to a number of factors such as flooding, dangerous court conditions and issued weather warnings, Netball NSW had no other option but to cancel all play on Monday.
Tim Fava, Executive General Manager of Community & Pathways at Netball NSW, said he understood the tough decision would cause huge disappointment.
"Having had the last two years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, to see this year's event fall victim to the weather after getting off to a great start is simply heartbreaking for everyone involved," he said.
"Firstly, our thoughts are with all of the players, coaches, umpires, team managers and fans who put so much into their campaigns, many of whom have come from places as far away as Ballina and Wagga Wagga."
Due to teams only being able to get one day of play in, no State Champions or Division winners will be crowned in 2022.
It's a shame for the Barellan under 12s, who were sitting in first place as one of two undefeated side's in the division, alongside Wagga, and would have been liking their chances of taking home the title.
The under 14s for Barellan were also in a good position sitting in 4th in division two while in the under 13s Barellan was sitting in seventh in division two.

