CHELMSFORD Place was ground zero was all things Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton over the weekend.
The centre of Leeton was bustling on Saturday as part of the festival as visitors and residents joined together for a day of fun, fanfare and festivity.
Market stalls offering wares from near and far were peppered throughout, while vintage cars lined the roadway.
The Parlour was up and running offering circus workshops, headdress making lessons, a cocktail hour and much more.
The Leeton Town Band entertained, as did the renowned and popular Electro Swiggety.
The ladies from Brooks and Baker gave a live dance performance before coercing the crowd into learning a few flash footsteps and dance moves of their own.
The Ansett Roadways bus was another attraction that gained plenty of attention, with Michael Hey-Cunningham on offer to answer everyone's questions.
It was his first time at the festival, but he was pleased to be taking part.
"There were 16 of these buses here in Leeton over Easter for the Leeton SunRice Festival," Mr Hey-Cunningham said.
"But because of that we were asked to come today to the Australian Art Deco Festival.
"We're doing trips out to the Malt House to take people out there as well as to Bloodshed at the Banquet. This bus is the only American-built Clipper class bus with forward facing seats in Australia.
"This is my first experience of the art deco festival, I think it's great.
"Country towns should be doing this sort of thing as much as possible."
Huge crowds spent hours taking in all that was on offer, with the Leeton Museum and Gallery also a focal point.
Residents took tours of the exhibitions inside and outside they were able to pop into the free Tutankhamen Roadshow.
Visitors came from near and far, with many even travelling from interstate to take part.
One of those was Di Sandilands, who travelled from Melbourne to see what the festival was all about, as well as host one of the stalls on the day.
"This is my first time at the festival and my first time in Leeton," she said.
"I arrived very late last night, so I couldn't see much. I'm excited to see what's on offer.
"It's also only the third time I've held my stall, so I'm excited. I call my stall 'pub crock' so it's a play on pub crockery.
"In days gone by, eating establishments, hotels, cafes etc, many had their own crockery with their name emblazoned on it.
"It reminds you where you are. I'm a collector. Daughter on an antique dealer, so those are the kinds of items I sell."
Another crowd highlight was the billy cart races, which saw many youngsters zooming down the Hydro hill in their creations while festival goers lined the streets to watch them fly by.
The majority of those in attendance also dressed in some sort of art deco garb whether it be by wearing a simple brooch or necklace, head piece, dress or coat - everyone looked the part which added to the atmosphere on the day.
