THE Dianas head into their clash this weekend fresh from a bye round, but also with the knowledge the last time they took to the field it was one of their best outings of the season.
The Leeton side spent the time off working on several aspects of their game plan, but coach Stuart Stout will know the team's performance will come down to the availability of players.
However, those who will take the field this weekend will be throwing everything they have at Wagga College in what will be an away game for the Leeton side.
While the Dianas are yet to pick up a victory, their game play has been improving every week and it's only one player in the opposing side for example that has been the difference.
The fourth-placed Wagga Ag College side may also be wary of the Dianas, who have nothing to lose and everything to gain by putting into practice what they have been working on throughout the season.
