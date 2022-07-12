BLOODSHED at the Banquet lived up to its name as part of the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton.
Almost two years in the making, the theatre production featured talented locals, who took to the stage at the Yanco Agricultural Institute on Saturday evening to deliver the immersive experience.
The sold out event was attended by visitors and residents alike, who dressed in their best 1920s outfits and costumes where they enjoyed a delicious meal and show to boot.
The script for the production was written by Leonie Napier, who along with her cast, was all set to perform last year before the event was cancelled last-minute among COVID restrictions.
Like many others, the event pivoted to prepare for 2022 and had to call upon new cast members to take part.
What followed was a dazzling night of entertainment, with Mrs Napier receiving plenty of positive feedback.
"Everyone seemed to have a great time, which was exactly what we wanted," she said.
"It was all about community, bringing everyone together."
As a result of the production, it is hoped a new amateur drama club will be established in Leeton so events like this can continue on again.
"We're so pleased everyone had a great time, it was something a lot of people put a lot of hard work into," Mrs Napier said.
