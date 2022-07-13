LEETON-WHITTON'S A grade coach Katie Graham has labelled this weekend's game against Turvey Park as "must win".
The Crows go into the game after a much-needed victory on the weekend against Narrandera, where they recorded a seven-goal win, 68-61.
Graham said Leeton-Whitton was able to get the jump early on the Eagles.
"We were able to get the lead fairly quickly in the first quarter," she said.
"I think we jumped out to be eight or nine goals ahead pretty early on.
"We pretty much maintained that lead, we did get a bit further out, but Narrandera kind of came back with a few quick goals in the last quarter to make it a bit closer.
"It was a really good team effort. Everyone played quite good really.
"Tiah Gillespie was our best-on-ground, she had a good game. Emily Baulch and Maddy Clyne were also two others who played well."
The win did move the Crows back into sixth on the A grade ladder.
This weekend they face the Turvey Park Bulldogs at Leeton Showground, with Graham labelling a victory as crucial in order to cement that position in the top five.
Including the match against the Bulldogs, there are just six rounds of the home and away season remaining before the finals series gets underway.
Last time the two sides met was in round four at Maher Oval when the Crows registered a vital 55-39 win.
"This is a must-win this weekend for us to make finals," Graham said.
"We really need to start getting those consistent wins in a row now if we are going to make the finals.
"We've got some tough games coming up, so this week we really need to play our best to win and go into the next few weekends with some confidence."
Following the game against Turvey Park the Crows then face the undefeated MCUE Goannas in an away game before they return home to face another tough fixture against GGGM Lions on July 30.
Meanwhile, A grade's win against Narrandera on the weekend capped off a solid day of netball for the Crows, who almost picked up a clean sweep.
A reserve, B grade and C grade all picked up victories, with the under 17s drawing their match with the Eagles. B grade player Kathryn Bechaz also notched her 450th club game for the Crows.
A reserve: Leeton-Whitton 57 d Narrandera 33
B grade: Leeton-Whitton 79 d Narrandera 28
C grade: Leeton-Whitton 41 d Narrandera 14
Under 17s: Leeton-Whitton 37 drew Narrandera 37
