The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton Eisteddfod highland dance discipline 2022 results

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 13 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMPETE: Leeton's participants in the recent highland dancing competition as part of the Leeton Eisteddfod Arnah Garwood, Maya Pages, Shaiila Ogilvie, Miah Weymouth, Shelby Tiffin, (front) Phoebe Doig, Lilah Trewin and Ava Weymouth. Photo: Supplied

HIGHLAND dancers from across the region impressed with their skills on stage during the Leeton Eisteddfod.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.