HIGHLAND dancers from across the region impressed with their skills on stage during the Leeton Eisteddfod.
The discipline was held recently, with 35 competitors taking part.
Eight were from Leeton, while others from from around the state, ACT and Victoria.
The organising committee were happy to see so many visitors to Leeton.
"We were impressed with the standard of competition and with the sportsmanship shown by all dancers," convenor Sally Doig said.
"All the competitors gave their very best performances.
"Adjudicator, Maureen Fyffe was pleased with the attendance and with the competitors' standard of dancing."
Mrs Fyffe held a workshop at the conclusion of the competition, providing an opportunity for the Leeton and visiting dancers to gain expert tuition from an experienced judge and teacher.
Beginners, 10 years and under
HIGHLAND FLING: 1st Rhiannon Wainwright, 2nd Lila Close.
SWORD DANCE: 1st Rhiannon Wainwright, 2nd Lila Close.
SEANN TRUIBHAS: 1st Rhiannon Wainwright, 2nd Caitlin West.
FLORA MCDONALD: 1st Rhiannon Wainwright.
SCOTTISH LILT: 1st Rhiannon Wainwright, 2nd Caitlin West.
MOTEL RIVERINA BEGINNER 10 years and under aggregate: Rhiannon Wainwright.
LM BROWN TROPHY DANCE: 1st Rhiannon Wainwright, 2nd Lila Close.
Beginners, 11 years and over
HIGHLAND FLING: 1st Zoe Allan, 2nd Maya Pages, 3rd Lexy Elliott.
SWORDS: 1st Miah Weymouth, 2nd Maya Pages.
SEAN TRUIBHAS: 1st Maya Pages, 2nd Peytan Hughes.
FLORA MCDONALD: 1st Maya Pages, 2nd Peytan Hughes.
SCOTTISH LILT: 1st Maya Pages, 2nd Peytan Hughes.
MOTEL RIVERINA BEGINNER 11 Years and over aggregate: Maya Pages.
LG DALGLEISH TROPHY DANCE: 1 st Zoe Allan, 2nd Miah Weymouth, 3rd Maya Pages.
Novice
HIGHLAND FLING: 1st Grace Brann, 2nd Elsbeth Kerr.
SWORDS: 1st Elsbeth Kerr, 2nd Grace Brann.
SEANN TRUIBHAS: 1st Elsbeth Kerr, 2nd Monique Weckert.
FLORA MCDONALD: 1st Elsbeth Kerr, 2nd Monique Weckert.
SCOTTISH LILT: 1st Elsbeth Kerr, 2nd Monique Weckert.
NOVICE AGGREGATE: Elsbeth Kerr.
MCKENZIE FAMILY TROPHY DANCE: 1st Elsbeth Kerr, 2nd Grace Brann.
Intermediate
HIGHLAND FLING: 1st Euen Kerr.
SWORDS: 1st Euen Kerr.
SEANN TRUIBHAS: 1st Sarah Brann.
SCOTTISH LILT: 1st Sarah Brann.
FLORA MCDONALD: 1st Euen Kerr.
SAILORS HORNPIPE: 1st Sarah Brann.
IRISH JIG: 1st Sarah Brann.
INTERMEDIATE: CHESWORTH FAMILY AGGREGATE AND JAMES COLEMAN MEMORIAL TROPHY DANCE: Sarah Brann.
Premier 15 years and under
HIGHLAND FLING: 1st Cailey Finlayson, 2nd Zara Leopold.
SWORDS: 1st Zara Leopold, 2nd Miranda Wainwright.
SEANN TRUIBHAS: 1st Cailey Finlayson, 2nd Zara Leopold.
BLUE BONNETTS: 1st Cailey Finlayson, 2nd Orla Blakey.
SCOTTISH LILT: 1st Cailey Finlayson, 2nd Neve Baker.
SAILORS HORNPIPE: 1st Cailey Finlayson, 2nd Zara Leopold.
IRISH JIG: 1st Cailey Finlayson, 2nd Neve Baker.
PREMIER BRINDLEY FAMILY AGGREGATE 15 YRS AND UNDER: Cailey Finlayson.
WILLIAMS FAMILY TROPHY DANCE: 1st Cailey Finlayson, 2nd Neve Baker.
Premier 16 years and under
HIGHLAND FLING: 1st Anna Truffet, 2nd Scarlett Budden, 3rd Emma Brindley.
SWORDS: 1st Scarlett Budden, 2nd Emma Brindley.
SEANN TRUIBHAS: 1st Emma Brindley, 2nd Scarlett Budden.
BLUE BONNETTS: 1st Scarlett Budden, 2nd Anna Truffet, 3rd Emilie Weckert.
SCOTTISH LILT: 1st Anna Truffet, 2nd Scarlett Budden, 3rd Emilie Weckert.
SAILORS HORNPIPE: 1st Scarlett Budden, 2nd Emma Brindley.
IRISH JIG: 1st Emilie Weckert.
PREMIER K&A GARWOOD AGGREGATE 16 YRS AND OVER: Scarlett Budden.
PREMIER 16 YEARS AND OVER RICEGROWERS TROPHY DANCE: 1st Emma Brindley, 2nd Scarlett Budden, 3rd Anna Truffet.
SPECIAL AWARDS
BILL MacAUSLAN MEMORIAL TROPHY: Euen Kerr.
LEETON HIGHLAND DANCING COMMITTEE TROPHY: Grace Brann.
PARSONS MEMORIAL TROPHY: Anna Truffet.
WADE FAMILY TROPHY: Cailey Finlayson.
ROLFE FAMILY TROPHY: Elsbeth Kerr.
BRINDLEY FAMILY TROPHY: Maya Pages.
MOTEL RIVERINA JIG CUP: Cailey Finlayson.
CANTRILL FAMILY TROPHY FOR LOCAL DANCER: Phoebe Doig.
LEETON PRESBYTERIAN SCOTTISH BALL COMMITTEE TROPHY: Arnah Garwood.
W.E. COTTON MEMORIAL TROPHY: Elsbeth Kerr.
MARGARET BRINDLEY TROPHY: Euen Kerr.
CHANT FAMILY TROPHY FOR CHOREOGRAPHY: 1st Just for Joy Canberra.
