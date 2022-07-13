YANCO-WAMOON will not be letting last weekend's loss get in their way when they aim to take down a Group 20 giant this weekend.
The Hawks return home to Yanco Sportsground on Sunday to face the third-placed Griffith Black and Whites.
While they were defeated at the hands of the Hay Magpies last weekend, the Hawks will take confidence into the match following their solid start to the second half of the season.
Yanco-Wamoon had not registered a single win for the season until recently, with two now recorded in their name.
While they had been hoping to make it a third against Hay, it wasn't too be.
Instead, their focus is now firmly on the Panthers, a side who is pushing to squeeze themselves into the top two on the first grade ladder.
The Hawks however plan to put a stop to that as they aim to claim a big scalp and put the competition on notice.
While finals remain only a slight chance for Yanco-Wamoon, there's no doubting the results of their games can still have an impact on the 2022 first grade ladder.
The Hawks will be looking to disrupt as many plans as possible for the remainder of the season.
Crucial to a victory for the home side this weekend will be cutting down on errors, maintaining ball control and possession and heading into the match in the correct mindset.
Their reward will not only be a potential win, but also a break the weekend after thanks to the club bye.
