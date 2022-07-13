LEETON-WHITTON could be forgiven for dropping their heads after narrowly losing their last two matches and their chance to pick up their maiden win of the season.
However, first grade coach Tom Groves said that wasn't the case and he wouldn't expect it to be moving forward.
Advertisement
The last two weeks have seen the Crows go down by slim margins in what could have easily been two wins in their column.
Groves said there was no point dwelling on the "ifs, buts and maybes" as the next challenge always lay ahead.
That challenge this weekend is against the Turvey Park Bulldogs at the Leeton Showground.
"We have played two heartbreakers two weeks in a row, but I would say last Saturday (against Narrandera) was our best game of the year," Groves said.
"We just didn't make the most of our opportunities."
The Crows inaccuracy in front of goal was one area of their game that cost them last weekend.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The boys are still really motivated, they hit the ground running at training on Tuesday night," Groves said.
"They are still up and about. We still want to finish off strong for the rest of the season."
The last time Leeton-Whitton fronted up against Turvey Park was in round four where they went down 4.5. 29 to 18. 12. 120.
There is no doubting that match will be in the back of the team's minds when they take to the field on Saturday afternoon, but Groves is confident the side has learned from that original encounter.
The coach said his side had only improved since that early game.
"We've shown improvement every week," Groves said.
"As a team we have learned from that first game. What they did well, what we didn't do well and we have worked on that.
"I think we can definitely give them a shake. Turvey's run and carry from their half backline is very good.
"It is about us bringing our pressure from our half forwards and our wingers to make sure we keep pressure on them to force them to turn the ball over."
Advertisement
One major injury concern does hang over the Crows ahead of the clash, with veteran Bryce O'Garey a possible exclusion from the side with a hamstring injury.
Groves was unsure how serious the injury was and if O'Garey would be available for selection.
However, the team could be boosted by the return of some of their younger players as students start to return from school holidays at Yanco Agricultural High School.
This weekend's match at home is the second in a row, with Groves acknowledging that advantage.
"It does help us, especially with the great facilities we've got down there," he said.
"We're hoping we can really use that advantage and push Turvey."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.