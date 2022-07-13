BRIAN Collins is known to be a "jack of all trades" type of guy, but after 18 years he's decided to pass that knowledge on.
Mr Collins has officially retired from Leeton Steel after working there for the past 18 years.
While he is hanging up the boots from full-time work, he will still be popping in every now and then to lend a hand when it is needed.
The knowledge Mr Collins carries in his head about the business and its day-to-day operations is something owner Craig Willis said would be sorely missed.
However, Mr Collins felt the time was right for a change and the next phase of his life.
It was on May 18, 2004 when Mr Collins first started with the business and he has many fond memories from the years gone by.
Prior to starting at Leeton Steel, Mr Collins worked in a number of different industries, including at Irrigation Specialists, he ran a petrol station in town, was a delivery driver to what was then known as Rockdale, inspection work within the agricultural sector and several other jobs.
He also spent seven years as a councillor, which included a stint as deputy shire president.
Mr Collins said the plan was now to dip his toes into another industry on a casual basis, as well as covering gaps at Leeton Steel when other staff members are on leave.
"I'll miss the people the most, the interaction with customers," he said.
"Over the years you build up relationships with a lot of people, so you come to know them, you can joke around them and have a chat with them.
"I've really enjoyed my time here. The last few years with Craig and Colleen (Willis) as the owners has been great. We've all worked really hard to keep Leeton Steel in town and the doors open."
Mr Willis said there would be big shoes to fill, acknowledging the many years of hard work and dedication put in by Mr Collins.
He said it came down to even the nitty gritty things such as remembering to put the bins out every week.
"Brian is a big part of our family here and we'll miss him, but thankfully we know it's not goodbye, we'll still be seeing him," Mr Willis said.
"On a personal and professional level, it has been great having Brian here. We consider him a friend and we value everything he has brought to the business."
Over the years comes many memories for Mr Collins and he said the time had gone by in a flash.
Along with wife Sheree, he hopes to enjoy some more time to travel, his community work and just generally enjoying life, while still keeping his finger in the pie of work life in order to "keep him going".
"I'm looking forward to the next chapter," Mr Collins said.
