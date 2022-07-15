GRAEME Kruger will lead the Rotary Club of Leeton through its next year of community work.
Mr Kruger has taken over the role from Laurie Lewin, who stepped down during the club's recent changeover dinner.
Mr Lewin provided an overview of the club's activity over the past 12 months, which was again hampered by the pandemic.
Some major fundraising events had to be cancelled, including the Belle of the Ball, which will make a return in 2022.
"Lately we have been involved in the restoration of the Leeton Showground gates," Mr Lewin said.
"We have also just been successful in gaining some funding for the Light Up Leeton committee to improve some of the landscaping around the gates.
"Our meetings have been (good) networking events and there has been a varied and interesting program of speakers."
Membership for the club has not changed significantly during the year, but Jennifer Newton and Salim Chaudhary were welcomed as new members.
Even though the fundraising year was impacted by restrictions, the club was still able to distribute $16,000 to various Rotary projects and Leeton shire organisations.
"We have been able to maintain our contact with many of the networking support groups in Leeton and help maintain its reputation as a peaceful and caring community," Mr Lewin said.
"Rotary is an international organisation with many achievements to its name. We support these efforts, but at the same time I am pleased with our role in the (Leeton) community."
Mr Lewin said said while the year didn't go as planned, he couldn't fault the hard work and support of members and the board.
"I know there will be many challenges ahead, but I am confident Graeme and his incoming board will give us an interesting and productive year," he said.
