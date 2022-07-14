LEETON United are out to prove a point to the competition this weekend when they face Cootamundra.
Leeton are confident of bouncing back from their loss a fortnight ago against Lake Albert when they host Cootamundra on Sunday afternoon.
Last week the competition had a general bye, with United using the time to rest and regather ahead of this weekend's clash and the fixtures to follow.
Co-coach Rhys Jones said the goal from here on was to win every game.
"That's the target we have set for ourselves," he said.
"The boys know our last game against Lake Albert wasn't our best performance and they are out to correct that."
United will be without Jake Shelton this weekend, who is unavailable, while Lewis Saunders and Alexander Dean will miss next weekend's match against Tumut also through prior commitments.
"We will have a few players missing this weekend and next week too, but it's what we have to deal with," Jones said.
United and Cootamundra met only recently for their first match up of the season in a make-up game over the June long weekend.
In that match Leeton United scored an easy 10-1 win over the Strikers.
However, while that was a large scoreline, Jones said there would be no taking the visitors lightly.
"Cootamundra are a very good side, they definitely don't get enough credit," he said.
"The boys know we can't be taking them, or anyone, lightly.
"That's where you run into trouble.
"We just need to stick to our game plan and go from there. We need to make the most of our opportunities every time we have them."
The first grade match will kick off at Mia Sportsground on Sunday afternoon from 3.20pm.
