The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton United facing Cootamundra Strikers with a win on their mind

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 14 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ATTACK: Leeton United's Joey Fondacaro tries to keep control of the ball during his side's last outing two weeks ago against Lake Albert. Photo: The Daily Advertiser

LEETON United are out to prove a point to the competition this weekend when they face Cootamundra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.