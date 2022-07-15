A FORMER NSW Education Minister has signed on as patron of Leeton's Riverina Writing House.
Adrian Piccoli, who was the Member for Murrumbidgee (now Murray) for almost two decades, has taken on the role after hearing positive feedback about the organisation.
"Having had the absolute privilege to have worked at the highest levels of education and learning policy and practice in our country, I have an instinct for ground-breaking projects and movements that can seriously transform communities," Mr Piccoli said.
"When I was introduced to Sarah Tiffen, founder of Riverina Writing House, and heard about the vision and mission of this blue-sky cultural institution, I was blown away.
"To have a publishing house established in a small country town in western NSW intent on capturing and promoting the stories of rural Australia, on helping people find their voice and on locally-making books that will be influential the world over - that is unique.
"I did not hesitate to lend my name to a venture that will greatly enrich the community."
The Riverina Writing House is one of the newest institutions in Leeton, but already it has hosted several successful events, published various books and aims to create interest in the arts both in Leeton and the wider area.
Ms Tiffen was looking forward to having Mr Piccoli on board.
"We both fervently believe in uplifting rural communities, mentoring people to write and creating a culture of books, stories, writing and learning," she said.
"(This) will inspire and encourage every rural person to find their voice and build together a deeper and stronger sense of belonging and community identity.
"With interest growing in many quarters, we thank Mr Piccoli and look forward to working together to build a cultural institution to last."
For more information about the Riverina Writing House contact Ms Tiffen on 0404 348 277 or by sarah@riverinawritinghouse.com.au.
