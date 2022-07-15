FORMER Leeton resident David Shutte has come full circle with his decorated career as an engineer.
David Shutte, 32, is the consulting engineer to the Lloyd Group - the builders running the redevelopment of the Roxy Theatre.
Mr Shutte is the son of well-known Leeton residents John and Tina Shutte, who own and operate their own enterprise in town.
Currently based in Wagga, Mr Shutte's career has led him to many places, including the United Kingdom where he worked on the heritage-listed Courtauld Gallery and the award-winning Tate St Ives.
After working on the multi-million-pound redevelopments of these institutions, he returned to the Riverina in 2018.
Mr Shutte's other recent projects in Leeton have included the new showground grandstand and the Walnuts Australia processing plant on Colinroobie Road.
"I was (raised) in Leeton, went to school at St Francis College and also remember being on the Roxy stage," he said.
"I know how important the Roxy is to the town and I want my little cousins to continue to be able to go to the movies and top-class shows in Leeton and not have to travel out-of-town."
Mr Shutte's main role in the Roxy project has been providing structural advice to the builder.
He has been advising on the temporary works needed during demolition stages to ensure key heritage elements are safely preserved and supported.
Like everyone who knows and loves the Roxy, I want the refurbished (theatre) to be the best it can be for generations to come," Mr Shutte said.
