The Irrigator
Subscriber

Yanco-Wamoon fall to Black and Whites in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 18 2022 - 1:55am, first published 12:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BROUGHT DOWN: Black and Whites defence brings down Yanco-Wamoon's Elwyn Ravu during their clash at Yanco Sportsground on Sunday. PHOTO: Talia Pattison

While it was a heavy defeat at the hands of the Black and Whites, Yanco-Wamoon is taking the positives from a 52-6 defeat at Yanco Sportsground.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.