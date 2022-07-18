CLOSE matches featured in last week's Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition.
Jackson Bullivant edged out Antoinette Taylor in the match-of-the-week, winning 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-13, 12-10.
On Monday, Jackson Goman outlasted Declan Ryan to win 3-2 and Will Gray-Mills won the fifth game 11-9 to beat Miranda Tait.
In another close contest, Jack Miller won the fifth game 12-10 to overcome Kian Henman.
Will Rawle won the fourth game 12-10 to beat Bryan Shepley and Chris Newman defeated Jack Oo 3-1.
In other matches, victories went to John Saddler, Katie McAliece, William Knight, Anthony Iannelli and Brodie Lashbrook.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Tuesday's competition had Jack Miller winning 3-2 again, this time he finished strongly to overcome Hayden Farrugia.
Jackson Goman also had his second, five-game match for the week, but this time he lost to Jacob Harrison.
Walter Asmus won a very close match against Isabel Thompson 11-5, 8-11, 8-11, 15-13, 11-9.
Will Lucas lost the first game to Jacob Mills, but then took control to win 3-1.
Adele Thompson beat Charmaine Lee 3-1 and Alec Tait lost the first game to Trinity Patten-Taylor, but recovered to win 3-1.
Cooper Boardman, Brad Woolner and Jack Oo recorded convincing victories.
In Wednesday's competition Sean Ryan fought out a very close match against his son Callum.
Sean won 3-0, but this was no indication of how close the match was, with game scores being 11-5, 17-15, 19-17.
The last game being the longest game in this competition.
David Cross claimed the fifth game 13-11 to just get home against Zac Fairweather.
Brodie Lashbrook won the first two games against Kathryn Bechaz but, couldn't hold out a fast finishing Bechaz, who won the next three games. Finley Sales won the crucial points to defeat Ruby Miller 11-9, 13-11, 12-10.
Players to win 3-1 were John Saddler, Evan Hookway, Narelle Ryan, Gary Thompson and Domenic Fiumara.
Other matches had Adrian Sheldrick, Col Thompson and Dakota Boardman all record comfortable wins.
