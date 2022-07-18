The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton Show Society urges young women to sign up for event

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated July 18 2022 - 6:21am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAKE PART: Competition co-ordinator Jemma Leeson is urging young women to take part. Photo: Talia Pattison

CHANGE is afoot for what was once known as the Leeton Showgirl competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.