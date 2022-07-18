CHANGE is afoot for what was once known as the Leeton Showgirl competition.
Now to be known as the Leeton Show Society - Young Woman Competition, the event has also broadened its age range to allow for more people to put their hand up.
Those wanting to participate can do so if they are between the ages of 18 to 26.
Last year the Leeton Show Society was able to hold the competition even when the show itself had to be cancelled among pandemic restrictions for the second consecutive year.
An intimate afternoon was held to announce Shelby Tiffin as the winner.
This year organisers are hoping to continue to build on the momentum they gained last year by hosting a brunch to try and encourage more young women to be part of the event.
Jemma Leeson is one of the organisers of the competition and said taking part had many benefits.
"We are trying to change things up and get more people involved," she said.
"The young women competition, which was known as the Leeton Showgirl competition, is a great gateway to becoming involved in the community.
"The brunch will be a casual and fun way for those who are interested to come along and ask questions and find out more information.
"The competition named did change last year, so we're trying to show young women that it can lead to opportunities, but it's a great way to get out there, showcase some issues and the community."
Miss Leeson said organisers were always looking for ways to make the competition more in sync with young women and their lives today.
She said there had already been some strong interest from young women wanting to take part, but was hoping more would also come forward.
With this year's Leeton Show all set to go ahead for the first time since 2019 in October, there will be plenty to celebrate.
"Everyone is really looking forward to it, it's been so long since our last show, so I think it's going to be a very big weekend," Miss Leeson said.
The Leeton Show Society Young Woman information brunch will be held on August 7 from 10.30am at the Coffee Tree.
