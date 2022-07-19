LEETON-WHITTON'S A grade finals hopes were given a boost on the weekend, but a giant of the competition looms dangerous this weekend.
The Crows were able to take down Turvey Park on Saturday at Leeton Showground, recording a 62-42 win over the Bulldogs.
It was a much-needed victory for the A grade side, who had been struggling to string together consistent victories in the second half of the season.
Brooke Eglinton was the best on ground for the A grade team, with Grace Korovata also having a good game.
Saturday's effort did propel the Crows into fourth on the ladder, a position they will be hoping to maintain in coming rounds.
The effort and intensity shown against the Bulldogs will also need to be matched, if not improved even further, this Saturday when they face the undefeated MCUE Goannas.
MCUE sit atop the A grade ladder and have been the benchmark side all season.
Last time the two teams met was in round five when Leeton-Whitton was defeated 64-40.
As one of the longest road trips for the Crows in the competition, the side will need to come out firing early if they are to match it with the top team.
A reserve: Turvey Park 63 d Leeton-Whitton 32
B grade: Leeton-Whitton 58 d Turvey Park 36
C grade: Turvey Park 35 d Leeton-Whitton 17
Under 17s: Leeton-Whitton 35 d Turvey Park 32
