LEETON police warn they will continue in their quest to take drink drivers off the road in the shire.
The warning comes after police allege a 19-year-old man was detected drink driving in Leeton over the weekend.
Police said the man was stopped by police about 1am on Saturday, July 16.
The 19-year-old was behind the wheel of a while Holden on Vance Road in Leeton when he was pulled over by police.
A roadside breath test allegedly revealed a positive result, with the man arrested and taken to Leeton police station for further breath analysis.
This allegedly returned a reading of 0.145, with the man issued with a court attendance notice and his driver's licence was suspended on the spot.
Police said they would continue to patrol the shire's roads and conduct roadside breath tests in a bid to deter drivers from getting behind the wheel after they have been drinking.
