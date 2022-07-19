Blackout disrupts morning for thousands of Leeton residents

THE majority of Leeton was without power and left contemplating just how important electricity is in the running of day-to-life.
About 9.15am on Tuesday, July 19, a blackout caused most of the town to be down and out with no power.
This mean businesses couldn't operate their EFTPOS, ATMs were done, hospitality cafes were unable to make or sell the much-needed caffeine fix to workers starting their day and automatic doors to shops were also affected.
Of course, there were many other impacts, including at homes and schools, especially when it came to keeping warm on a chilly morning.
Essential Energy said more than 5700 customers were without power until 9.58am.
"At 9.15am this morning, network protection equipment activated leaving 5702 customers in the Leeton area without power," an Essential Energy spokesman said.
"Crews were dispatched and were able to restore power to all customers by 9.58am.
"Essential Energy thanks the community for their understanding."
