The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton shire residents urged to complete Leeton Health Services survey

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 20 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Survey 'best chance' of fixing Leeton's health crisis

"TOO important to ignore".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.