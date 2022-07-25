LEETON-WHITTON showed signs of improvement in their weekend fixture, but ultimately MCUE ran out 53-point victors.
The Goannas kicked seven goals to one during a dominant second half to set up the 12.14 (86) to 5.3 (33) victory over the Crows.
Leeton-Whitton was praised for pushing MCUE and sticking with them in the first-half, but they were unable to match the second-half effort of the Goannas.
Played at Mangoplah, the match was another learning experience for the young Crows, who are aiming to push some of the top sides in their final weeks of the season.
This weekend they face Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Leeton Showground.
Full-time
MCUE 2.3 5.4 9.8 12.14 (86) d Leeton Whitton 1.0 4.1 4.3 5.3 (33)
GOALS: MCUE: T.Castles 3, J.Male 2, F.Collins 1, H.Dew 1, B.Ambler 1, J.Scott 1, T.KEOGH 1, J.Whitley 1, N.Foley 1; Leeton Whitton: N.Ryan 2, T.Groves 1, J.Favell 1, H.Steele 1.
BEST: MCUE: N.Foley, C.Palombi, N.Collins, J.Male, P.Killalea, H.Collins; Leeton Whitton: T.Groves, T.Meline, N.Ryan, D.Hillam, A.Crelley, R.Bradshaw.
