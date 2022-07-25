A DEPLETED Leeton United side has rolled up their sleeves and got the job done.
United were on the road on Sunday to Tumut, but were without eight of their regular first grade players.
While this was the case, the Pascoe Cup team was still able to register at 3-1 victory.
The win came on the back of two pieces of news for the club late last week.
Football Wagga has decided the Leeton side and Hanwood will share a point each following on from their abandoned match earlier this season.
As a result of that match, Leeton United's Adam Raso had been issued with a 13-week suspension, but this has now been reduced to seven weeks.
Raso will be eligible to put the boots back on again for United in just a few weeks time.
Leeton United co-coach Rhys Jones said the side was firmly focused on the task at hand each week.
He gave credit to Sunday's team, which included several players who backed up from their third grade match the day before in Wagga.
"The first 15 minutes we were a bit slow to start," Jones said.
"I feel Tumut started a little bit better, they had a couple of early chances, a couple of half chances.
"After that first 15 minutes we also lost Bailey Carlos, who came off with a knee problem.
"It wasn't looking good, but full credit to the boys they absolutely worked their backsides off and they got the result that we needed."
The majors were shared among three players on Sunday, with Fred Gardner, Henri Gardner and Chris Newman all finding the back of the net for United.
The injury to Carlos will be a concern for the Leeton side.
Carlos has been an outstanding find for United this season, but Jones was hopeful he would only miss this weekend's match against Henwood Park, with next weekend a bye round giving him extra time to recover.
"He's going to go get it checked, his knee has been playing up for a couple of weeks, but I think he's taken a knock to it and it's just inflamed it a little bit," Jones said.
"He might miss this weekend and hopefully it's not too serious."
United expects to welcome back at least four of the eight players who were missing on Sunday for this weekend's clash.
The aim at training this week will be to work on several aspects of their game ahead of the Henwood Park fixture.
"We want to work on not diving in, we gave away two free kicks in the first half in dangerous kicks," Jones said.
"When you're diving in on players who are quick you are then going to lose yourself three or four yards behind them."
