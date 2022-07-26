The Irrigator
Leeton Soldiers Club men's bowlers preparing for major minor championship pairs final

By Wrong Bias
July 26 2022 - 12:00am
ROLL ON: Ashley McAliece completes his delivery at the Leeton Soldiers Club. Photo: Supplied

TERRY Dale will play in his first Leeton Soldiers bowls championship final after he and partner Leo Plant scored a nail-biting, one-shot victory.

