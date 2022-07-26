TERRY Dale will play in his first Leeton Soldiers bowls championship final after he and partner Leo Plant scored a nail-biting, one-shot victory.
The duo got the win over the experienced pairing of Jack Collard and Dennis Dean in the first of last Saturday's major minor championship pairs semi-finals.
Dale and Plant scored three shots on the final end to win 18-17 and move into this Saturday's final.
There was also just one shot between the sides in the second semi of the day, with Phil Morris and Bob Bunbury paying dearly for a loss of concentration between ends eight to 13.
They failed to score while their opponents and, eventual winners, Mark Lemon and Gary Munro scored eight shots, which proved decisive in their eventual 16-15 win.
This moved the Lemon/Munro combination into Saturday's final.
Last week's Thursday social bowls had 28 enthusiastic bowlers grace the Leeton Soldiers Club greens.
Len Clare and Ashley McAliece did battle against Ken O'Connell and Bob Bunbury in the only pairs match of the day.
The Clare/McAliece combination scoring an astonishing 14 shots on the final six ends to snatch an unlikely, come-from-behind 33-25 victory.
The winning skips in the four triples games played were Greg Caffrey by 13, Phil Morris by five, Mick McAliece by three and Bob Day, who recorded an extremely lucky one-shot, last end win over Len Eason.
The club's coffers were boosted on the day by Geoff Dartnell, Mick McAliece, Leo Plant and Len Clare who all recorded wrong biases.
The only resting toucher of the day belonged to Neil Condron.
Spectators are welcome to attend the greens on Saturday to watch the final.
