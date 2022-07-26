LEETON-WHITTON'S A grade side put in a gallant effort in their loss to the undefeated MCUE Goannas on the weekend.
The Crows knew it would take a mammoth effort to take down the competition's best and, while they didn't bring home a win, the team was happy with their performance.
Advertisement
The result was 76-52 in MCUE's favour, a 24-point gap, which was also recorded in their earlier season match up when that score was 64-40 in the Goannas' favour.
The match marked a significant milestone for coach Katie Graham, who clocked up her 100th A grade match for the Crows and her 150th club game.
She said she was pleased with the effort her side displayed against the competition's benchmark.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The girls played really well ... Mango are just a really strong team," Graham said.
"I was really proud and really happy with our effort."
Grace Korovata and Tiah Gillespie were the two standouts for the Crows on the day, but Graham said all players gave their all.
A big match looms this weekend for A grade when they host the Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong Lions at Leeton Showground.
The two sides last met in round six in a nail-biter where the Crows were pipped by just one goal.
Since then two sides have been continually swapping places on the A grade ladder.
The Lions moved back into fourth on the weekend, with the Crows again in fifth.
"It's a pretty big game for us on the weekend," Graham said.
"Hopefully we can reverse the result from last time. We've got some important matches coming up in the last few weeks before finals, so a win is pretty crucial."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.