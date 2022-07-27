The Irrigator
Subscriber

Yanco-Wamoon preparing to host West Wyalong

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 27 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HARD YARDS: Yanco-Wamoon return this weekend to take on West Wyalong. Photo: Talia Pattison

YANCO-WAMOON will be back in the hunt this weekend when they face the West Wyalong Mallee Men at home.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.