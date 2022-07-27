YANCO-WAMOON will be back in the hunt this weekend when they face the West Wyalong Mallee Men at home.
The Hawks will play host to the Mallee Men on Sunday afternoon following last weekend's bye, which was a well-earned rest for the home side.
Yanco-Wamoon will be out to prove a point when they take to the field.
Finals appear out of the question for the Hawks, but they can still take comfort in the fact they can have an impact on the competition.
West Wyalong will be desperately hoping they can cling onto fifth position with a win over Yanco-Wamoon, but the Hawks will have other ideas.
A win for the Hawks would make life a lot harder for West Wyalong and boost the confidence of Yanco's players heading into the final rounds.
Last time the two sides met was in round six on West Wyalong's home turf where the Hawks were handed a 64-18 loss.
Yanco-Wamoon has only improved since then and coach Kane Hammond will be calling on his troops to throw everything they can muster at the game.
Yanco-Wamoon's final rounds of the 2022 season will be against Yenda next week, the local derby against Leeton on August 14 and their last game for the home and away season is set down for August 21 against Darlington Point-Coleambally.
