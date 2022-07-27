The Irrigator
Subscriber

Tony Reneker from the Leeton Family and Local Historical Society shares an important story

By Tony Reneker
July 27 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STORY: Aboriginal people fishing from the banks and a bark canoe, Murray River 1886 trying to live in two worlds, living a traditional life while wearing European clothes. Photo: National Liibrary of Australia

THE European history of the township of Leeton is relatively recent with the town only coming into existence in 1912.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.