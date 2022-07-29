The Irrigator

Social bowls brings fun and flair to Leeton and District Bowling Club

By Lorraine Messner
July 29 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREEN TIME: Faye Harris on the mat with Jean Leighton and Patti Wakeman. Photo: Supplied

THIRTEEN players allowed for two games of pairs and one of triples with Lorraine Messner playing a double lead.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.