THIRTEEN players allowed for two games of pairs and one of triples with Lorraine Messner playing a double lead.
Playing a game of pairs was Patti Wakeman and Denise Naylor, who were the drawn winners.
They defeated Lorraine Mullins and Hilary Chambers.
Wakeman's team started well with a three-shot win and managed to hold the lead throughout the match, only to gain another four shots on the last end, winning the game 16-8.
In another game of pairs, Janet Bell and Faye Harris defeated Elaine Sullivan and Jean Leighton.
This was a close game, with only one shot the difference when Bell's team scored 10 shots over the next four ends, winning the match 16-7.
Jan Walker, Jan Fitzpatrick and Lorraine Messner defeated Dot Semmler, Marika Pete and Lorraine Messner.
This was also a close game drawing even several times, but Walker's team got the shots when it counted, winning 14-9.
The monthly meeting and the annual general meeting was successfully held last Thursday.
