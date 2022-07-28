The Irrigator
Subscriber

Two Leeton basketball sides will compete at the 2022 State Cup

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 28 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY: The two Leeton sides are pumped ahead of their State Cup appearance this weekend. Photos: Supplied

TWO Leeton teams will be hoping their hard work pays off this weekend when they compete in the 2022 Basketball State Cup.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.