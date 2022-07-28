TWO Leeton teams will be hoping their hard work pays off this weekend when they compete in the 2022 Basketball State Cup.
The under 14s boys and under 12s girls will travel to Minto on the weekend where they will face some of best sides in their division.
Victorious in their Western Junior League divisions, the two teams are relishing the opportunity to represent their town at this weekend's major sporting event.
While they will face some stiff competition, both the under 14s boys and under 12s girls have been training hard and preparing well for the weekend in the lead up.
They will be pitted against the winning teams from the various Waratah Junior Leagues on the court where there will be some fierce rivalry and top skills on display.
Leeton Basketball Association president Merilyn Blakeman said both teams should be proud for all they achieved already this representative season.
"It will be a tough ask for our teams, coming up against teams from much larger associations, including basketball powerhouses Hills Hornets, Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Spiders and the Central Coast Rebels in their pool games," she said.
"With the two Chilko coaches, Lacey and Adam, guiding our teams this season, they recognise the importance of competing in such events."
The Leeton sides have been putting in plenty of court time in the lead up to the state cup.
This has of course included plenty of training both as teams and away from the court in their own time where possible.
The teams, as well as others from Leeton, also spent the season traveling the region as part of the Western Junior League competition.
Under 14s boys coach Adam Chilko was optimistic heading into the weekend.
"This provides a real opportunity to see where our players and teams sit amongst the state's best from both the country and metro regions," he said.
Meanwhile, for the under 12s girls coach, Lacey Chilko, making it this far was something for the teams to be proud of.
She said the girls were looking forward to a big weekend on court.
"For most of the girls this is their first representative season, so to qualify for this competition is an amazing achievement," Lacey said.
"We know they will work hard and do their best."
Both teams have continued training since the completion of the Western Junior League season in early May.
"This commitment and effort has seen the further development of their basketball skills and game plans in readiness for this weekend," Blakeman said.
"Whatever the results, Leeton is proud to have such wonderful teams representing at this level."
With the final touches now in place on their game plans, bags packed and game faces on, the Leeton sides are ready to show the competition exactly what they are made of.
