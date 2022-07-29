AFTER coming so close to holding last year's Leeton Eisteddfod, organisers are looking forward to finally being able to host the event for the first time since 2019.
The eisteddfod was all set to go in 2021, but COVID restrictions started to come back just prior to its start date and then the state was plunged into lockdown.
It was a hard pill to swallow for the hard-working committee, but they quickly moved on and started making plans for 2022.
This year marks the 58th time the Leeton Eisteddfod has been held, making it quite the iconic institution in the shire.
On top of the usual planning and organising, the committee has also had to find a new home for some of the disciplines due to the current redevelopment of the Roxy Theatre.
The Uniting Church Hall will be where several of these disciplines are run from, but audiences are still encouraged to attend.
Masks won't be mandatory, but are encouraged and a gold coin entry will be required per person, per session.
Vice president Cheryl Whymark said there was plenty of talent from across the region ready to compete.
She noted there had been entries from as far as Canberra for the ballet and revue section.
"The eisteddfod is a great tradition in our town ... we are all very excited to have it back again, we haven't been able to hold one since 2019," Mrs Whymark said.
Already the highland dancing component of the event has been held, but the event kicks into gear from August 7 when the music discipline gets underway with the bands.
Fellow vice president Chris Martin said the eisteddfod had produced many stars over the years who went on to achieve great things in the performing arts.
She said the event gave performers the chance to be on stage and engage with the arts.
Both Mrs Martin and Mrs Whymark encouraged more young residents to join the society committee to push forward into the future.
The full eisteddfod program can be found at www.leetoneisteddfod.com.au.
