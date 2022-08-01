ALEC Tait and Will Lucas fought out the match-of-the-week in the Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition last week.
Tait won a marathon match 8-11, 15-13, 11-7, 19-21, 11-9 with the second last game being the longest in this competition.
Advertisement
In Monday's competition Jackson Goman won the fifth game 12-10 to edge out Anthony Iannelli and Andre Holtzhausen claimed the fifth game 11-9 to overcome John Gown.
In other matches that went to five games, Chris Newman finished strongly to beat Hayden Farrugia, Jack Oo downed Will Nardi and Bryan Shepley defeated Declan Ryan.
Brodie Lashbrook dropped the first game to Ian Draper, but recovered to win 3-1. Will Rawle beat Nick Croucamp by the same margin.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Miranda Tait had a 3-1 win over Raith Henman and Kian Henman downed Trinity Patten-Taylor 3-1.
Victories also went to Jack Miller, Brent Lister and Will Knight.
On Tuesday, Will Knight was back in the winners list again with a 3-1 win over Jack Miller and Brad Woolner also won 3-1 against Jacob Harrison.
In other matches wins were recorded by Cooper Boardman, Hayden Farrugia, Trinity Patten-Taylor, Jackson Goman, Jack Oo and Walter Asmus.
Wednesday's competition saw Zac Fairweather claim the fifth game 11-9 to overcome Sean Ryan.
Col Thompson won the fifth game 12-10 to edge out David Cross and John Saddler lost the first two games to Dakota Boardman, but fought back to win 11-13, 9-11, 11-4, 12-10, 9-11.
Alayna Croucamp lost the first game to Ian Draper but then took control to win 3-1 and Adrian Sheldrick won the fourth game 13- 11 to beat Kathryn Bechaz.
Ruby Miller had a busy night playing two matches against Evan Hookway and Narelle Ryan, but unfortunately lost both matches 3-1. Convincing victories went to Finley Sales, Brent Lister, Carol Davidson, James Kelly and Callum Ryan.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.